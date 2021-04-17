Many investigations and reports have been generated around the world concerning the disastrous COVID-19 or CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Virus; however, for some people and institutions, it has not been satisfactorily proven that it is the one that generates the deaths attributed to it.

After several initiatives that offered rewards to whoever managed to isolate the virus from someone supposedly contaminated with it, the group led by evangelist pastor and journalist Samuel Eckert breaks the record by offering the equivalent of $1.2 million on its website.

“1million € for scientific proof of the existence of a coronavirus, including documented control attempts of all steps taken in the proof,” the page announces.

It should be noted that it is not the existence of the virus in doubt, but instead that it is the cause of death of those infected with it.

The website adds: “The currently offered 1 million EUR will be completely covered by Team Samuel Eckert. Thank you very much for your commitment! Get in touch.”

He had already collected about $13,500, which will be returned to the contributors.

Eckert is one of many people who still doubt the veracity of the whole narrative surrounding the CCP virus and the strong push to vaccinate everyone on the planet.

He has also created channels on Telegram and other social networks, offering a forum for exchange for those who are like-minded. One of his Telegram accounts links 120,000 users.

Italian journalist Cesare Sacchetti, meanwhile, adds a bit more information about the requirements to be met by those aspiring to Eckert’s reward.

“German journalist Samuel Eckert is offering a reward of 1 million dollars for those who provide irrefutable proof of the existence of Covid-19,” he writes in one of his tweets.

He adds: “By proof, he means the isolation of the virus according to Koch’s postulates. To date, no one has been able to win Eckert’s challenge,” reiterating that the virus does not meet the classical requirements established since 1905.

Robert Koch was a German physician who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1905 for his work on tuberculosis and established the postulates on the lethality of a virus, not its existence.

Many questions are surrounding the pandemic and the repeated contradictions of the WHO, and the difficulties in studying the origin of the virus in the virology laboratory of Wuhan, China, do not contribute anything to clear them up.

More and more questions arise, such as the one raised a few days ago by the lawsuit filed by the clinical scientist and immunologist-virologist of a Southern California laboratory, Dr. Derek Knauss, and his colleagues from 7 universities against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for massive fraud.

After testing 1,500 samples from people who tested “positive” for the CCP Virus [COVID-19], these scientists found that ALL of the samples had evidence of Influenza A and Influenza B, something that had already been discovered in other cases, and none of COVID-19.

“When my lab team and I subjected the 1500 supposedly positive Covid-19 samples to Koch’s postulates and put them under an SEM (electron microscope), we found NO Covid in all 1500 samples. We found that all 1500 samples were primarily Influenza A and some Influenza B, but no cases of Covid,” said Knauss.