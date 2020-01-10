A Democrat, who is friendly towards the president, announced she supports the incumbent’s bid for a second term in office.

State Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent (D-Ohio) openly supports giving President Donald Trump another four years in the Oval Office.

“Following in the bold first step Georgia State Representative of Vernon Jones, I am both honored and humbled to be the second Democratic State Representative to publicly announce my endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” she said in a statement.

Kennedy Kent revealed she has always thought highly of the president’s respect for peace and justice, and his tireless work to help more African Americans live the “American dream.”

“Following a lifetime as an educator and child advocate, I have admired President Trump’s dedication to law and order, and his respect for our Constitution,” she said. “His strong leadership and willingness to fight for educational and economic empowerment for minorities has brought unprecedented hope to the American people. President Trump has provided a record number of Black Americans with a real shot at the American dream.”

The Democrat reflected on the Trump administration’s achievements over the past four years, and pointed out how African Americans enjoyed “record-low unemployment” and a poverty rate that fell to the “lowest level in U.S. history.”

“A large part of this success is due to President Trump’s willingness to listen to the ideas of Sen. Tim Scott [R-S.C.] and the concerns of invested citizens from diverse communities in economic distress,” she said. “The effort produced a groundbreaking solution called ‘Opportunity Zones,’ a way to create jobs and spur investment in disadvantaged communities. We all recognize that gainful employment and economic development is the best deterrent against violence and social unrest.”

She acknowledged her husband previously resigned from the Democratic Party due to her alleged mistreatment by the Ohio Democratic Caucus, following her vocal support for two child victims of physical and sexual abuse. She believes she can be a Democrat and still support the current president.

“No matter what my feelings are towards the Democrat Party, one thing is crystal clear: my values truly align with President Donald J. Trump’s willingness to work with those of differing opinions and perspectives,” she said.

She criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for stigmatizing African Americans who support the incumbent president.

“Joe Biden has divisive rhetoric, promotion of mass incarceration, and disrespectful, insensitive ideologies that substantiates his infamous comment, ‘if you are still deciding between me and Trump, then you ain’t black,’ during an interview on a popular African American radio program earlier this year,'” she said. “Not only am I black, I am a proud American and delighted to endorse President Trump for re-election.”